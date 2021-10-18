DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s)

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 15/10/2021) of GBP64.3m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 15/10/2021) of GBP47.47m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 15/10/2021 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue* 227.7p 20,850,000.00 Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 225.72p Ordinary share price 205.00p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (9.97)% Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 116.07p 14,500,000.00 ZDP share price 114.00p Premium to NAV (1.78)% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period undistributed revenue covers the period 01/05 to 15/10/2021

