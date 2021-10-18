Fotowatio Renewable Ventures' (FRV) Australian platform includes 637 MW (DC) in projects already operational or under construction, and a pipeline comprising 7 GW of solar projects and 1.3 GWh of battery storage.Fotowatio Renewable Ventures (FRV), owned by UAE based Abdul Latif Jameel Energy, has announced the sale of a 49% in its Australian arm FRV Australia Group to Canadian fund Omers Infrastructure. Under the terms of the transaction, Omers will acquire a 49% stake in FRV's Australian renewable energy business, which includes 637 MW (DC) of PV projects already operational or under construction ...

