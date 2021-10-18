

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Monday's pre-market trading (as of 06.30 A.M. EDT).



In the Green



Valneva SE (VALN) is up over 39% at $39.00



Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (HX) is up over 24% at $7.37



Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (AGRX) is up over 16% at $0.89



Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (SONN) is up over 9% at $0.72



Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) is up over 8% at $18.44



FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) is up over 7% at $7.91



Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) is up over 5% at $5.66



Camber Energy, Inc. (CEI) is up over 5% at $1.45



Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) is up over 4% at $4.27



In the Red



Communications Systems, Inc. (JCS) is down over 42% at $4.87



Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (RVNC) is down over 31% at $15.47



Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) is down over 21% at $7.87



Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) is down over 11% at $7.64



UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) is down over 9% at $7.15



Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) is down over 8% at $58.50



LM Funding America, Inc. (LMFA) is down over 8% at $4.37



Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) is down over 6% at $89.00



Aemetis, Inc. (AMTX) is down over 4% at $17.13



