- (PLX AI) - State Street Q3 net interest income USD 487 million, up 2%.
- • Q3 net income USD 714 million vs. estimate USD 667 million
- • Q3 EPS USD 1.96 vs. estimate USD 1.89
- • Fee revenue of $2.5 billion, up 9%, reflecting growth in all businesses
- • Total expenses of $2.1 billion, up 1%; flat adjusted for certain items
- • Reported 3 new Alpha mandates in 3Q, with 7 of 18 total mandates live as of the end of 3Q
- • Continued momentum in CRD; record bookings of $28 million and attained annual recurring revenue (ARR) of $239 million, up 12%
