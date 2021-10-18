DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI USA SRI UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI USA SRI UCITS ETF DR (USRI) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI USA SRI UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Oct-2021 / 13:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI USA SRI UCITS ETF DR

DEALING DATE: 15/10/2021

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 86.4929

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 45350795

CODE: USRI

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1861136247 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USRI Sequence No.: 124584 EQS News ID: 1241480 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

