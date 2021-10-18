DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s)
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR (IMWRD) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Oct-2021 / 13:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR
DEALING DATE: 15/10/2021
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 93.1522
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5785492
CODE: IMWRD
ISIN: LU1437016972 Category Code: NAV TIDM: IMWRD Sequence No.: 124543 EQS News ID: 1241439 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
