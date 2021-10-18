

FOSTER CITY (dpa-AFX) - Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) announced the FDA approved a new low-dose tablet dosage form of Biktarvy for pediatric patients weighing at least 14 kg to less than 25 kg who are virologically suppressed or new to antiretroviral therapy. The company said this approval expands the indication for Biktarvy to include younger children living with HIV-1 infection.



Merdad Parsey, Chief Medical Officer, Gilead Sciences, said: 'The sNDA approval is an important step in fulfilling Gilead's commitment to a goal of bringing pediatric formulations of Biktarvy to children living with HIV around the world.'



