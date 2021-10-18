DGAP-News: Bubbles Bidco S.p.A.
/ Key word(s): Agreement
H.I.G. Capital to Invest in Acqua & Sapone Alongside the Barbarossa Family
October 18, 2021 - H.I.G. Capital, LLC ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with over $45 billion of equity capital under management, is pleased to announce that one of its affiliates has signed definitive agreements to acquire Cesar di Barbarossa Enio e F.lli S.r.l. ("Cesar"), Gruppo SDA S.r.l. Servizi Distribuzione Associati ("SDA") and VDM Vaccaro Distribuzione Merci S.r.l. ("VDM") (together, the "Companies"). The Companies operate under the Acqua & Sapone brand, Italy's leading non-food discount retailer selling a wide range of household and personal care products at value prices through a network of over 700 retail locations. H.I.G. will acquire a controlling stake in the business, with the Barbarossa family reinvesting in a significant minority position. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
18.10.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Bubbles Bidco S.p.A.
|14 Via Dente
|20121 Milano
|Italy
|ISIN:
|IT0005458739
|Listed:
|Foreign Exchange(s) Vienna Stock Exchange (Third Market (MTF))
|EQS News ID:
|1241487
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1241487 18.10.2021