EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp.: EHT Introduces the World's First "Air-to-Water" SOLASTREAM Solar Mobile System

NIAGARA FALLS, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV:EHT) ("EHT" or the "Company"), a global leader in renewable energy solar and wind technologies, is pleased to announce it has completed the first of its kind, "air-to-water" solar mobile system under its new SOLASTREAM brand. SOLASTREAM, was formed through the Company's previously announced 50/50 Joint Venture ("JV") with Cinergex Solutions Ltd. ("CSL") a leading company providing economical, scalable and environmentally sustainable water solutions through innovative technology.

EHT, in conjunction with CSL, is launching a global marketing strategy, showcasing the SOLASTREAM system on October 18-20 at WEFTEC 2021 in Chicago (www.weftec.org) and at the upcoming COP26 UN Climate Change Conference UK 2021 in Glasgow from October 31 - November 12, 2021 (www.ukcop26.org).

SOLASTREAM products are made possible through cutting-edge water-from-air solutions based on patented Watergen GENius technology that uses humidity in the air to extract clean and fresh drinking water to people everywhere. The company offers a range of Atmospheric Water Generators ("AWG") for various applications including the small-scale GENNY that can produce up to 30 liters of water per day and the mid-sized GEN-M that produces up to 800 liters of water per day. The SOLASTREAM produces up to 800 liters of water, per day, and has 16 kW installed solar power capacity, along with the necessary battery back-up to operate the system 24 hours per day. CSL is the authorized distributor of Watergen products for over 30 countries including the Caribbean, Canada and throughout the U.K.

"The SOLASTREAM has an abundance of application throughout North America and globally, as the United Nations have declared that access to clean drinking water is expected to be even more volatile over the next decade and beyond due to climate change" says Jerry Foster, President of EHT. "The SOLASTREAM unit is ideal for disaster relief, but also highly applicable for parks, beaches, resorts, sporting events and community functions where fresh, clean drinking water can be provided with the SOLASTREAM mobile unit using the embedded solar power trailer."

The first SOLASTREAM unit has already been sold to a customer in Jamaica for use by guests at their hotel. The units will retail for US$150,000 and EHT and CSL currently have orders for over 50 of the SOLASTREAM units. Now that the SOLASTREAM is complete and the required financing is in place, EHT and CSL are positioned to move forward with manufacturing the remaining orders to clients around the world.

"At a time when consumers are increasingly sensitive to carbon emissions from generator or grid-tied electricity, having an autonomous source of renewable power means the SOLASTREAM offers the most environmentally progressive mobile water and power delivery system in the world today," added Foster.

EHT has secured financing options for North American clients through finance partner Armada Credit Group. In addition to current orders, the SOLASTREAM will be deployed to the southern U.S. in early 2022 where prospective clients are seeking to see the system in action.

