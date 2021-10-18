Dutch state-owned casino live online with ORYX's exclusive content as well as its casino gaming aggregator product in the newly regulated iGaming jurisdiction of the Netherlands

ORYX Gaming, a Bragg Gaming Group company (NASDAQ: BRAG, TSX: BRAG), is live with Holland Casino in the Netherlands after the operator was awarded one of the first ten licenses announced by the Dutch regulator.

Holland Casino has been operating land-based casinos in the Netherlands since 1976, and runs 14 properties across the country. An instantly recognisable brand in the region, it is fully owned by the Dutch state and employs around 3,500 people.

To supply Holland Casino's brand-new online offering, ORYX completed an integration with the Playtech Marketplace Platform, the operator's iGaming technology partner.

Holland Casino's new online players will now be able to access ORYX-exclusive titles from GAMOMAT, Peter Sons as well as from ORYX's in-house studio. Furthermore, ORYX will supply aggregated casino games from industry-leading suppliers to complete the full content offering.

All games supplied via the ORYX Hub, whether exclusive or aggregated, can be used with ORYX's proprietary FUZE player engagement tools which include free rounds and gamification features such as tournaments, missions and quests; all with built-in, in-game messaging.

Chris Looney, Chief Commercial Officer at Bragg Gaming said: "Holland Casino is an iconic brand in the Netherlands. It's been 45 years since their first casino launch almost to the day, so we wish them a happy birthday and congratulate them on now being among the first group of operators to be granted an online license for games of chance by the regulator.

"The Netherlands is an important part of our regulated market expansion strategy and we're proud to be a major content partner to Holland Casino, and excited to bring our games to a brand new audience, while ensuring the highest standards of safer and responsible gambling."

Jeroen Verkroost, Digital Transformation Director at Holland Casino, said: "The ORYX Hub iGaming content is proven in markets across Europe, and we are thrilled to bring it to our customers as they play online at Holland Casino for the first time. We've been impressed with ORYX's commitment to the new Dutch market and our partnership, demonstrated by a rapid and efficient integration on our platform, early technical compliance approval, and of course, a superb range of games certified for the Netherlands. The legal market opening marks the start of a new era in Dutch casino gaming, and we look forward to providing the very best in casino entertainment to our players, together with our partner ORYX, for many years to come."

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ: BRAG, TSX: BRAG) is a growing global gaming technology and content group and owner of leading B2B companies in the iGaming industry. Since its inception in 2018, Bragg has grown to include operations across Europe, North America and Latin America and is expanding into an international force within the global online gaming market.

Through its wholly-owned subsidiary ORYX Gaming, Bragg delivers proprietary, exclusive and aggregated casino content via its in-house remote games server (RGS) and ORYX Hub distribution platform. ORYX offers a full turnkey iGaming solution, including its Player Account Management (PAM) platform, as well as managed operational and marketing services.

Nevada-based Wild Streak Gaming is Bragg's wholly owned premium US gaming content studio. Wild Streak has a popular portfolio of casino games that are offered across land-based, online and social casino operators in global markets including the U.S. and U.K.

In May 2021, Bragg announced its planned acquisition of Nevada-based Spin Games, B2B gaming technology and content provider currently servicing the U.S. market. Spin holds licenses in key iGaming-regulated U.S. states and supplies Tier 1 operators in the region.

Find out more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211018005520/en/

Contacts:

For Bragg Gaming Group, contact:

Yaniv Spielberg

CSO

Bragg Gaming Group

info@bragg.games

or

Joseph Jaffoni, Richard Land, James Leahy

JCIR

212-835-8500 or bragg@jcir.com

For Bragg Gaming Group media enquires or interview requests, contact:

Giles Potter

CMO

Bragg Gaming Group

press@bragg.games