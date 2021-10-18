This online event gathers global privacy, security and compliance experts, including leaders from HubSpot, Uber and Zalando

On November 3rd, Usercentrics, the European market leader in consent management, together with Pridatect, will host the UP! Day of Privacy. This event will focus on various facets of data protection, from transparency and compliance to best practices and tools. Among the speakers will be Pamela Murray (HubSpot), Jeff Orlowski (director of the Netflix documentary "The Social Dilemma") and Margo Steiner (Zalando). UP! Day of Privacy aims to boost participants' knowledge of data protection to facilitate concrete implementation in their own companies. Participants will also have the opportunity to ask the speakers questions, join in the chat and take part in interactive workshops.

Data protection in flux

Privacy is a complex and constantly evolving topic for both businesses and consumers. In addition to data protection management and the corresponding compliance rules for companies, the speakers will present tools and prevention measures. Social media and its impact on data security will also play a major role at the event.

Interactive and free exchange

This event will thrive on interaction and exchange among the participants. In the fireside chats, data protection experts will discuss and debate the changing data protection landscape and best practices from the field. In addition to interactions with our experts, attendees will also take away new data privacy knowledge. We'll be holding small group interactive workshops, where leaders will share best practices and help attendees improve their data privacy expertise. The event also provides attendees a balance to the intensive program with yoga breaks and a fun data privacy quiz.

Participation in the UP! Day of Privacy is free for all attendees and takes place online. This makes it possible for anyone interested to participate from anywhere.

About Usercentrics

Tech company Usercentrics, headquartered in Munich, Germany, is a global leader in the Consent Management Platform (CMP) market. For more information, visit www.usercentrics.com.

About Pridatect

Pridatect is a disruptive Legal-Tech Startup from Barcelona that has developed a data protection privacy compliance software with the mission to make data protection available for every company in the world. For more information, visit

Pridatect GDPR Software Data Protection Simplified

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211018005442/en/

Contacts:

Agency Frau Wenk +++ GmbH

Susanne Hohenschuh

Phone: +49 40 3290 4738 0

E-mail: usercentrics@frauwenk.de