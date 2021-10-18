Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of market segment, short name and trading code for bond loan issued by Länsförsäkringar Hypotek AB on STO Mortgage Bonds(387/21)

As of October 19, 2021, the following instrument issued by Länsförsäkringar Hypotek AB listed on STO Mortgage Bonds will change market segment, short name and trading code. See attached document. ISIN SE0013883204 Current Market Segment STO Mortgage Bonds Current Short name LANSHYO 374RB Current Trading Code LANSHYO_374RB Current Last day of Trading 2026-08-03 New Market Segment STO Corporate Bonds New Short Name LANS 374RB New Trading Code LANS_374RB New Last day of Trading 2026-07-23 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1020667