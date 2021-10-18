Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 18, 2021) - BioMark Diagnostics Inc. (CSE: BUX) (FSE: 20B) (OTC Pink: BMKDF) ("BioMark") an advanced stage liquid biopsy company with a focus on hard to detect and treat cancers is pleased to announce that it will hold a virtual stand at the III annual Congress of the International Society of Liquid Biopsy to showcase its innovative technology to a key audience with compelling data from previous studies that demonstrates the ability of its assays to detect early-stage lung cancer at very high levels of sensitivity and specificity.

"BioMark is proud to participate in this premiere event that aims to address the principal advances in the world of the liquid biopsy. The conference to be held virtually on October 22, 2021, will present the best clinical practices related to liquid biopsy and the latest advanced on cellular and molecular diagnostic technologies. BioMark is a proud sponsor of the event and will have Dr. Wishart, Director at The Metabolomics Innovation Centre (TMIC) present on the role of metabolomics in liquid biopsy with highlights on our dynamic and clinically applicable early lung cancer liquid biopsy assay," says Rashid Bux, CEO of BioMark.

"The company intends to expand its visibility and cultivate collaborations with key opinion leaders and institutions as it prepares for a large clinical study intended to validate clinical utility of its early lung cancer detection. This study is expected to start later this fall with pivotal results expected early in 2022 that could establish the foundation of our blood-based assay for lung cancer screening," says Rashid Bux.

More information about the congress is available at http://www.islbcongress.org/.

About BioMark Diagnostics Inc.

BioMark is developing proprietary, non-invasive, and accurate cancer diagnostic solutions which can help detect, monitor and assess treatment early for hard to detect and treat cancers using liquid biopsy. The technology can also be used for measuring response to treatment and potentially for serial monitoring for cancer survivors.

Further information about BioMark is available under its profile on the SEDAR website www.sedar.com and on the CSE website https://thecse.com/.

For further information on BioMark, please Contact:

Rashid Ahmed Bux

President & CEO

BioMark Diagnostics Inc.

Tel. 604-370-0779

Email: info@biomarkdiagnostics.com

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of BioMark. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of BioMark. Although BioMark believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because BioMark can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. BioMark disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the content of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/99930