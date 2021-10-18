Chicago, Illinois and Nashville, Tennessee--(Newsfile Corp. - October 18, 2021) - Versant Diagnostics, a physician services company focused on anatomic pathology, announced its formation today as part of a partnership between Alliance Pathology Consultants, healthcare entrepreneurs Jim Billington and Brian Carr, and healthcare private equity firm Iron Path Capital. The partnership also announced its addition of Addison Central Pathology, a leading anatomic pathology provider serving the hospital and physician's office markets in the Chicago metro area. The combined entity, Versant Diagnostics, is now one of the largest independent physician-led pathology groups in the Midwest. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Anatomic pathology is a necessary component of care in both the hospital and physician office settings, and Versant has the opportunity to make significant advances in growth and value creation in the pathology space.

At a time when the number of pathologists entering the workforce is dwindling and the pathologist's workload is increasing, it's the perfect moment for Versant's model and team to enter the pathology space.

About Versant Diagnostics

Founded in 2021 by leading physicians and operating executives Ven Aduana, M.D., Jim Billington and Brian Carr, Versant Diagnostics is a premier physician services company focused on anatomic pathology, precision medicine, and the digital transformation of the industry. Its areas of focus include urology, dermatology, women's health, gastroenterology and hematology. Versant is based in Chicago, IL, with a view to consolidate the largest independent pathology platform in the nation. Learn more at versantdx.com.

About Iron Path Capital

Founded in 2021 by seasoned investors and operating executives Rob Reistetter and Scott Mraz, Iron Path Capital is a private equity firm that specializes in building great businesses in the healthcare and specialty industrials sectors. With offices in Nashville, TN, and Charlottesville, VA, Iron Path Capital supports management teams with strategic leadership, operational expertise and flexible capital to achieve visionary growth plans through defined, defensible execution. Learn more at ironpathcapital.com.

