GlobeNewswire
18.10.2021 | 14:53
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Alma íbúðaleigufélag hf. - Bonds (AL120625) admitted to trading on October 19, 2021

Issuer Information                             
1  Issuer:                       Alma íbúðafélag hf.  
2  Org. no:                       6110130350       
3  LEI                         25490082EV52LTDCT350  
                                        
  Issue Information                              
4  Symbol (Ticker)                   AL120625        
5  ISIN code                      IS0000033421      
6  CFI code                       D-B-F-U-F-R      
7  FISN númer                      ALMA IBUDAFELAG/4.00 BD
                             20250612       
8  Bonds/bills:                     Bond          
9  Total issued amount                 Opinn         
10 Total amount previously issued            0           
11 Amount issued at this time              2.100.000.000     
12 Denomination in CSD                 20.000.000       
13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange           Yes          
                                        
  Amortization - Cash Flow                          
14 Amortization type                  Bullet Bond      
15 Amortization type, if other             N/A          
16 Currency                       ISK          
17 Currency, if other                  N/A          
18 Issue date                      October 14, 2021    
19 First ordinary installment date           June 12, 2025     
20 Total number of installments             1           
21 Installment frequency                N/A          
22 Maturity date                    June 12, 2025     
23 Interest rate                    4%           
24 Floating interest rate, if applicable        N/A          
25 Floating interest rate, if other           N/A          
26 Premium                       N/A          
27 Simple/compound interest               Simple Interest    
28 Simple/compound, if other              N/A          
29 Day count convention                 30E/360        
30 Day count convention, if other            N/A          
31 Interest from date                  14.10.2021       
32 First ordinary coupon date              12.6.2022       
33 Coupon frequency                   1           
34 Total number of coupon payments           4           
35 If irregular cash flow, then how                      
36 Dirty price / clean price              Clean Price      
37 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment   No           
   include accrued interest for days missing until              
   next business day?                             
                                        
                                        
                                        
  Indexing                                  
38 Indexed                       No           
39 Name of index                    NA           
                            ------------------------
40 Daily index or monthly index             NA           
41 Daily index or monthly index, if other        NA           
                            ------------------------
42 Base index value                   NA           
43 Index base date                   NA           
                                        
  Other Information                              
44 Call option                     No           
45 Put option                      No           
46 Convertible                     No           
47 Credit rating (rating agency, date)         No           
                            ------------------------
48 Additional information                https://www.al.is/compa
                             ny/investors/bond-issua
                             nce/          
                            ------------------------
                                        
                                        
  Admission to Trading                            
49 Registered at CSD                  Yes          
50 Securities depository                Nasdaq CSD Iceland   
51 Date of Application for Admission to Trading     October 12, 2021    
52 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to   October 14, 2021    
   Trading                                  
53 Date of admission to trading             October 19, 2021    
54 Order book ID                    AL120625        
55 Instrument subtype                  Corporate Bonds    
56 Market                        Iceland Cash Bond   
                             Trading        
57 List population name                 ICE_CORPORATE_BONDS  
58 Static volatility guards               No           
59 Dynamic volatility guards              No           
60 MiFIR identifier                   Bonds - Bond      
61 Bond type                      CRPB - Corporate Bond
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
