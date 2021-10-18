NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Alma íbúðaleigufélag hf. - Bonds (AL120625) admitted to trading on October 19, 2021

Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Alma íbúðafélag hf. 2 Org. no: 6110130350 3 LEI 25490082EV52LTDCT350 Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) AL120625 5 ISIN code IS0000033421 6 CFI code D-B-F-U-F-R 7 FISN númer ALMA IBUDAFELAG/4.00 BD 20250612 8 Bonds/bills: Bond 9 Total issued amount Opinn 10 Total amount previously issued 0 11 Amount issued at this time 2.100.000.000 12 Denomination in CSD 20.000.000 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange Yes Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Bullet Bond 15 Amortization type, if other N/A 16 Currency ISK 17 Currency, if other N/A 18 Issue date October 14, 2021 19 First ordinary installment date June 12, 2025 20 Total number of installments 1 21 Installment frequency N/A 22 Maturity date June 12, 2025 23 Interest rate 4% 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable N/A 25 Floating interest rate, if other N/A 26 Premium N/A 27 Simple/compound interest Simple Interest 28 Simple/compound, if other N/A 29 Day count convention 30E/360 30 Day count convention, if other N/A 31 Interest from date 14.10.2021 32 First ordinary coupon date 12.6.2022 33 Coupon frequency 1 34 Total number of coupon payments 4 35 If irregular cash flow, then how 36 Dirty price / clean price Clean Price 37 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment No include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing 38 Indexed No 39 Name of index NA ------------------------ 40 Daily index or monthly index NA 41 Daily index or monthly index, if other NA ------------------------ 42 Base index value NA 43 Index base date NA Other Information 44 Call option No 45 Put option No 46 Convertible No 47 Credit rating (rating agency, date) No ------------------------ 48 Additional information https://www.al.is/compa ny/investors/bond-issua nce/ ------------------------ Admission to Trading 49 Registered at CSD Yes 50 Securities depository Nasdaq CSD Iceland 51 Date of Application for Admission to Trading October 12, 2021 52 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to October 14, 2021 Trading 53 Date of admission to trading October 19, 2021 54 Order book ID AL120625 55 Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds 56 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading 57 List population name ICE_CORPORATE_BONDS 58 Static volatility guards No 59 Dynamic volatility guards No 60 MiFIR identifier Bonds - Bond 61 Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond