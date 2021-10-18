VerifyMe Announces Participation in the EMEA SECURITY High Security Printing, Anti-Counterfeiting & Brand Protection Conference in Dubai, UAE on October 27-28, 2021

ROCHESTER, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) ("VerifyMe," "we," "our," or the "Company"), connects a brand's products with consumers using unique smartphone readable codes, announced today that it will attend the upcoming EMEA Security High Security Printing, Anti-Counterfeiting & Brand Protection Conference which is being held at the Marriott Al Jaddaf Hotel in Dubai, UAE on October 27-28, 2021.

This event will bring together an international audience of over 300 leading specialists discussing the latest trends, developments, threats and solutions relating to illicit trade and counterfeiting across industries.

Paul Vitali, Vice President Business Development will be taking part in a panel discussion on "Effective collaboration between the multiple agencies involved in combatting illicit trade and deployment of the latest technologies to fight counterfeits."

Meet with Paul Vitali, Vice President Business Development, at the conference for a demo on how VerifyMe brand protection best practices can help to secure products against counterfeits, diversion, and infringing online activity, and also, how to engage and improve the consumer experience. VerifyMe Board Member, author and award-winning film producer of "Pursuit of Happyness" Chris Gardner will also be at the VerifyMe exhibit signing copies of the book.

Event: EMEA Security High Security Printing and Brand Protection Conference

Date: October 27-28, 2021

Location: Marriott Al Jaddaf Hotel, Dubai, UAE

Exhibit: Stand No. 8

Panel Discussion

Date: October 27th

Time: 15:30 UAE time (75 minutes)

Location: Marriott Al Jaddaf Hotel, Zabeel Ballroom

Topic: "Effective collaboration between the multiple agencies involved in combatting illicit trade and deployment of latest technologies to fight counterfeits"

About VerifyMe, Inc.

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME), is a technology solutions provider specializing in consumer engagement and brand protection functions such as counterfeit prevention, authentication, serialization, and track and trace features for labels, packaging and products. VerifyMe's physical technology authenticates packaging, labels, products, apparel and documents with a suite of overt and proprietary covert security inks and pigments, which work in conjunction with its serialization and track and trace software allowing both consumers and brand inspectors to verify authenticity with their smartphones. VerifyMe's cloud-based software system allows brand owners access through a web portal to monitor, control and protect their products complete life cycle. To learn more, visit www.verifyme.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements about our business. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, intellectual property litigation, the successful development of our sales and marketing capabilities, our ability to retain key management personnel, our ability to work with partners in selling our technologies to businesses, production difficulties, our inability to enter into contracts and arrangements with future partners, issues which may affect the reluctance of large companies to change their purchasing of products, acceptance of our technologies and the efficiency of our authenticators in the field.

