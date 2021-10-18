Company's First European Office Opens to Meet Growing Global Demand for Managed Intelligence

Nisos, the Managed Intelligence CompanyTM , announced it has established a software development and technical center in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Nisos' solutions enable security, intelligence, and trust safety teams to leverage world-class intelligence capabilities tailored to their needs. Its offerings fuse cyber intelligence with expert threat investigation techniques to identify and disrupt cyber threats before they cause harm to an organization.

Speaking about the company's first-time investment in Northern Ireland, David Etue, CEO of Nisos, said: "Despite vendor promises and significant spending, security and intelligence teams have been unable to answer critical questions necessary to combat motivated and sophisticated adversaries. Nisos is uniquely positioned in the market. Our distinctive approach merging managed intelligence with powerful investigative techniques and a comprehensive platform allows us to deliver client-specific intelligence that is timely, relevant and actionable.

"As we expand globally, Invest Northern Ireland has provided guidance and introduced us to talent and expertise available in Northern Ireland. Belfast was a clear choice for our requirements, and we are excited to have it as a key piece of our international expansion. By setting up a highly specialized development center here, we will initially build a team of 15 to focus on the continued development of the Nisos Intelligence Platform. The new employees will be an integral part of our long-term growth strategies to support our client base, while also helping us grow our global presence."

Nisos' blue-chip clients include many of the largest Internet platforms, large financial services companies, top consumer brands, and technology and security companies.

Anne Beggs, Director of Trade and Investment, Invest NI, said: "It is great to welcome Nisos to our growing cluster of international cybersecurity investors. To secure this investment for Northern Ireland, our New York team has been working closely with the company since summer 2020 to showcase all that our IT sector and wider business environment have to offer. Nisos' Northern Ireland center will play a major role in the company's plans for global growth. By creating 15 roles and tapping into the skills base here, Nisos will be able to build on its expertise in intelligence analysis and cybersecurity."

Along with helping to secure the investment for Northern Ireland, Invest NI offered support towards the 15 jobs. This support is part-funded by the Northern Ireland Department for Economy Economic Recovery Action Plan.

Nisos is The Managed Intelligence CompanyTM. Our services enable security, intelligence, and trust safety teams to leverage a world-class intelligence capability tailored to their needs. We fuse robust data collection with a deep understanding of the adversarial mindset delivering smarter defense and more effective response against advanced cyber attacks, disinformation, and abuse of digital platforms. For more information visit: www.nisos.com.

