Cell Therapy Market Size to Reach USD 48,115.40 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 25.6% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cell Therapy Market is Segmented by Cell Type (Stem Cell and Non-Stem Cell), Therapy Type (Autologous and Allogenic), Therapeutic Area (Malignancies, Musculoskeletal Disorders, Autoimmune Disorders, Dermatology, and Others), and End User (Hospitals & Clinics and Academic & Research Institutes): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020 - 2027. It is published in Valuates Reports under Health Foundations & Medical Research Category.

The global cell therapy market accounted for USD 7,754.89 Million in 2019, and is expected to reach USD 48,115.40 Million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 25.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Cell therapy is a method of treating damaged or defective cells by replacing them with healthy, functional cells. Because of their potential to develop into specific cells required for healing damaged or malfunctioning tissues or cells, stem cells are commonly used in such sophisticated therapies.

Major factors driving the growth of the cell therapy market are:

The use of human cells for cell therapies research, technological improvements in the field of cell treatment, and an increase in the occurrences of diseases like cancer and cardiac abnormalities are all driving factors in the cell therapy market growth.

Increased funding for research in developing nations, as well as an increase in the number of rules promoting stem cell therapy, are projected to provide profitable chances for the Cell Therapy market to grow.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/ALLI-Auto-0E377/cell-therapy

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE CELL THERAPY MARKET

Regenerative medicine is progressing quickly, and in the near future, it will certainly give effective therapeutic choices for chronic disorders. Cell therapy could be used to treat cancers, autoimmune illnesses, urinary problems, and infectious diseases, as well as to repair damaged cartilage in joints, heal spinal cord injuries, boost a weaker immune system, and help those with neurological issues. Several companies in both developed and developing countries are at the forefront, attempting to tap into the untapped potential of the cell therapy business. This in turn is expected to drive the cell therapy market.

Some of the primary growth factors of the cell therapy market include the establishment of effective guidelines for cell therapy manufacturing, the development of advanced genomic analysis techniques, a large number of research studies by cancer societies, and the proven effectiveness of transplants. According to the 2019 transplantation data, around 18,000 people aged 0 to 74 years get a potentially life-saving bone marrow or umbilical cord blood transplant in the United States each year.

Other growth factors for the cell therapy market include the establishment of effective guidelines for cell therapy manufacturing, the development of advanced genomic analysis techniques, a large number of research studies by cancer societies, and the proven effectiveness of transplants.

Furthermore, the rising frequency of cardiovascular, cancer, and other disorders in the population is predicted to boost the cell therapy market growth. As authorities and governments take more steps to strengthen healthcare systems and promote awareness about the benefits of cell treatment, the cell therapy market is expected to grow.

Get Free Sample: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/ALLI-Auto-0E377/Cell_Therapy_Market

CELL THERAPY MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

The stem cell category dominated the cell therapy market in 2019, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period, as these therapies gain acceptance as a result of government initiatives. The number of stem cell banks is increasing in developing countries, which is fueling the expansion of the cell treatment industry.

In 2019, the allogenic treatment category dominated the market. This therapy is advantageous because it involves the generation of one's immune stem cells, which may be able to kill cancer cells that persist even after treatment with high-dose cytotoxic medicines. Allogeneic transplants are advised for patients who have a high risk of relapse following effective chemotherapy treatment.

Inquire for Regional Data: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/ALLI-Auto-0E377/Cell_Therapy_Market

CELL THERAPY MARKET SEGMENTATION

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Academic & Research Institutes

Therapy Type

Autologous

Allogeneic

Therapeutic Area

Malignancies

Musculoskeletal Disorders

Autoimmune Disorders

Dermatology

Others

By Cell Type

Stem Cell

Bone Marrow



Blood



Umbilical Cord-Derived



Adipose-Derived Stem Cell



Others (placenta, and nonspecific cells)

Non-stem Cell.

By Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Spain



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan



India



China



Australia



Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Rest of LAMEA

Inquire for Customized Data: https://reports.valuates.com/request/customisation/ALLI-Auto-0E377/Cell_Therapy_Market

Key Companies

Allosource

Cells For Cells

Holostem Terapie Avanzate Srl

Jcr Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

Kolon Tissuegene, Inc.

Medipost Co., Ltd.

Mesoblast Ltd

Nuvasive, Inc.

Osiris Therapeutics, Inc.

Stemedica Cell Technologies, Inc.

Buy Now for Single User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=ALLI-Auto-0E377&lic=single-user

Buy Now for Enterprise User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=ALLI-Auto-0E377&lic=enterprise-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS

- The global cell culture market accounted for USD 16,107.7 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 36,926.8 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 10.9% from 2020 to 2027.

- The global Stem Cell Therapy market size is projected to reach USD 1723.6 Million by 2027, from USD 489.5 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 19.7% during 2021-2027.

- The global Autologous Cell Therapy market size is projected to reach USD 16920 Million by 2027, from USD 7231.9 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 12.4% during 2021-2027.

- The global Canine Stem Cell Therapy market size is projected to reach USD 122.3 Million by 2027, from USD 100.3 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.4% during 2021-2027.

- In 2020, the global Cell Freezing Media for Cell Therapy market size was USD 59 Million and it is expected to reach USD 141.2 Million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 13.2% during 2021-2027.

- The global NK Cell Therapy market size is projected to reach USD 856.3 Million by 2027, from USD 299.3 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 16.2% during 2021-2027.

- In 2020, the global 3D Cell Culture market size was USD 685.9 Million and it is expected to reach USD 1572.9 Million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 13.1% during 2021-2027.

- Global CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

- Global Platelet-rich Plasma Therapy Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

- Global Musculoskeletal Disorders Therapeutics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

- Global Autoimmune Disorders Treatment Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

Click here to see related reports on Cell therapy market.

About Us:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains detail research methodology employed to generate the report, Please also reach to our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources

Contact Us:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call +1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91 9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Follow on Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Follow on Linkedin - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Follow on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg