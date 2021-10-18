

MELBOURNE (dpa-AFX) - Noront Resources Ltd. (NOT.V) has settled the terms of a proposal from Wyloo Metals Pty Ltd. and Wyloo Canada Holdings Pty Ltd under which Wyloo Metals would acquire up to 100% of the common shares of Noront for C$0.70 in cash. The Noront Board has determined that the Wyloo offer constitutes a superior proposal as compared to the outstanding BHP offer.



BHP has five business days to negotiate with the company to amend the terms of the existing support agreement, Noront noted.



