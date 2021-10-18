Specialty Silica Market size worth $ 14.07 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 10% CAGR: Verified Market Research

Specialty Silica has wide applications in electronic components, paints & coatings, cosmetic products as well as personal care, rising implementation of specialty silica for chemical mechanical polishing is pushing the market evolution.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Specialty Silica Market" By Product (Precipitated Silica, Silica Gel, Fused Silica, Colloidal Silica), By Application (Agrochemicals, Oral Care, Food, desiccants, Paint & Coatings), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Specialty Silica Market size was valued at USD 6.01 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 14.07 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Specialty Silica Market Overview

Specialty silica has a low rolling resistance property and hence it is used as a performance additive in the tire industry. Glossy effect on the skin due to the application of cosmetics can be removed by using specialty silica as a matting agent. It can be used as a polishing agent, abrasive, and clarification agent as well. Specialty silica can also be used as an anti-blocking agent to avoid polymer layer from sticking each other during polymerization.

Rolling resistance of the tires can be reduced by further enhancing the grip when specialty silica is combined with tire rubbers, hence decreasing the fuel consumption. This is likely to fuel the market during the forecasted period. Property of specialty silica to act as an anti-blocking agent, anticaking agent, polishing agent, clarification agent, etc. is expected to boost the market in the coming years. Increasing demand for cosmetic and oral care products will also act as growth contributing factor to the market.

Rising investment by new players and launch of new and novel silica provides opportunities to the market. Specialty silica filler is very hard and that causes wear in polymer processing tool. Furthermore, the presence of cost-effective substitute of colloidal silica and silica gel is also expected to hinder the market development. Moreover, the availability of alternatives and sluggish growth in industries like paints and paper may act as restraining factors of the market.

Key Developments in Specialty Silica Market

In August 2019 , Evonik Business line silica has introduced one new product for the oral care and the product is named as SPHERILEX 145, which is launched to achieve high cleaning level while offering lower abrasion to enamel as well as other oral hardware.

, Evonik Business line silica has introduced one new product for the oral care and the product is named as SPHERILEX 145, which is launched to achieve high cleaning level while offering lower abrasion to enamel as well as other oral hardware. In April 2019 BASF declared to invest euro million amounts in the development of silica plant at Dusseldorf-Holthausen site. This type of development leads to motivate the specialty silica market over the forecast period.

The major players in the market are Evonik Industries, Akzo Nobel N.V., Cabot Corporation, Wacker Chemie AG, PPG Industries, Inc, Huber Engineered Materials, Solvay S. A, W.R.Grace & Co, Nalco Holding Company, BASF and Madhu Silica Private Limited.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Specialty Silica Market On the basis of Product, Application, and Geography.

Specialty Silica Market, By Product

Precipitated Silica



Silica Gel



Fused Silica



Colloidal Silica



Fumed Silica

Specialty Silica Market, By Application

Agrochemicals



Oral Care



Food



Desiccants



Paints & Coatings



Others

Specialty Silica Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





UK





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

