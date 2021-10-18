

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Facebook is planning to create 10,000 new high-skilled jobs within the European Union over the next five years to help build the metaverse, a new concept of a digital world.



Metaverse is described as a new phase of interconnected virtual experiences using technologies like virtual and augmented reality.



It is based on the idea that by creating a greater sense of 'virtual presence,' interacting online can become much closer to the experience of interacting in person.



In a blog post, the company stated that the metaverse has the potential to help unlock access to new creative, social and economic opportunities.



According to the social network giant, no one company will own and operate the metaverse and its key feature will be its openness and interoperability like the internet. Collaboration and cooperation across companies, developers, creators and policymakers will be required for the development of the new concept.



Facebook said Europeans will be shaping metaverse right from the start. The company reportedly is planning to hire from Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Poland, the Netherlands and Ireland.



For Facebook, Europe is a big part of its success from the thousands of employees in the EU to the millions of businesses using its apps and tools every day. The EU has a number of advantages, including access to a large consumer market, first-class universities and high-quality talent.



In July, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had outlined his vision for a metaverse. Recently, the company unveiled a work collaboration app where people hold meetings in virtual reality, which is being considered as a first step into the metaverse.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

FACEBOOK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de