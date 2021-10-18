

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC, VIACA) and Altice USA (ATUS) announced an agreement for the continued carriage of ViacomCBS' portfolio of broadcast, entertainment, news and sports networks for Altice USA's Optimum and Suddenlink customers. The agreement also provides Altice USA with rights to ViacomCBS' streaming services. Other terms of the deal were not disclosed.



Altice USA delivers broadband, video, mobile, proprietary content and advertising services to more than 5 million residential and business customers across 21 states through its Optimum and Suddenlink brands.



