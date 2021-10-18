Fact.MR: Sustainability Concerns Hits Paints & Coatings and Plastics Industry, Demand for Pigments to Value US$ 45 Billion by 2031

- Sales of Organic Pigments to Create Over US$ 8.9 Mn Incremental Opportunity in Global Pigments Market in 2021

- The latest research report by Fact.MR on pigments market is intended to offer reliable data on various factors shaping the growth curve and outlook of the market. It uncovers various trends and opportunities affecting the demand across leading segments including product type and application. The report can serve as a rich source of information for key entities such as investors, end-use industries and opinion leader.

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fact.MR - A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: According to the latest Fact.MR analysis, the global pigments market size stood at US$ 34 Bn in 2020 and is projected to surpass US$ 45 Bn by the end of 2031. With the rising adoption of organic pigments, the overall sales are projected to rise at a CAGR of 5.4% between 2021 and 2031, surpassing a volume of 12 Mn tons in 2021.

Growth in the market is attributed to the increasing demand for pigments across various applications such as paints & coatings, printing inks, plastics and construction materials.

Rapid urbanization and expanding residential and commercial sectors are amplifying the demand for paints and coatings. This in turn is pushing the sales of pigments as they form the most important component of these paints and coatings.

Improving lifestyle coupled with increasing customer expectations has increased the demand for high-performance pigments. These products depict exceptional chemical and physical properties including high levels of durability and resistance to UV, heat, radiation and chemicals.

These high-performance pigments are gaining traction in the cosmetic industry. Manufacturers are increasingly introducing new high-performance pigments as a sustainable alternative to synthetic make-up products. For instance, in September 2020, Givaudan Active Beauty launched new Red 1805, a vegan red pigment for a natural and colorful make-up.

Leading producers are continuously venturing into enhancing their products by using advanced technologies.

Organic pigments segment is expected witness strong growth during the forecast period owing to a plethora of advantages such as chemical stability, brighter and better tonal quality, and ecofriendly nature.

Further, demand for organic pigments is increasing rapidly due to various harmful effects of some synthetic pigments on skin. People are showing a keen interest in utilizing natural products for their numerous advantages.

As per Fact.MR, East Asia market size is estimated to be around US$ 12.4 Bn in 2021. The demand for pigments in this region is high as their uptake remains critical in manufacturing, construction, automotive and printing industries.

"Leading pigment manufacturers are shifting their production facilities to low-cost regions in order to save costs and operate in a more favorable regulatory environment. Consequently, they are shifting their focus towards countries such as China and India as the regulatory complications and labor cost in these countries are low. This is will create incremental growth opportunities for market players, especially in Asia Pacific," says the Fact.MR analyst.

For More Information On How To Improve Your Pigments Market Footprint, Request A Sample Here

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6987

Key Takeaways from Pigments Market Survey

China , the largest manufacturer and consumer of pigments will continue to dominate the global pigments market during the forecast period.

, the largest manufacturer and consumer of pigments will continue to dominate the global pigments market during the forecast period. India is emerging as a lucrative market for pigments, owing to the widely scattered end use industries. As per Fact.MR, the India pigments market will register incremental growth opportunities, with sales set to expand by 1.8x by 2031-end.

is emerging as a lucrative market for pigments, owing to the widely scattered end use industries. As per Fact.MR, the pigments market will register incremental growth opportunities, with sales set to expand by 1.8x by 2031-end. The ASEAN market is poised to expand at around 8% CAGR with China and Japan leading the growth in the market through 2031.

and leading the growth in the market through 2031. Organic pigments category is forecast to create an incremental $ opportunity of US$ 8.9 Mn by the end of 2021.

by the end of 2021. Based on application, paints & coatings segment will continue to dominate the pigments market.

Key Drivers

Rising demand for reliable commercial products such as 3D printing material is expected to create lucrative growth opportunity for the market over the forecast period.

Technological breakthrough in the development of nanomaterials has opened new avenues in the pigment industry.

Availability of various pigment options for end-users is positively impacting the market growth

Growing popularity of natural and eco-friendly products over synthetic pigments is improving the demand for organic pigments and the trend is likely to continue in future.

Increasing sales of pigments through online platforms will continue to expand the market during the forecast period.

Key Restraints

Fluctuations in the raw material prices is expected to limit the growth in the market.

Growing environmental concerns along with implementation of stringent regulations on the use of various synthetic pigments is restraining the growth of the market.

Ask Your Pigments Market Related Questions & Get Customized Reports:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=6987

Competitive Landscape

Key companies operating in the pigments market are focusing on expanding their product portfolio. They have adopted various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, new product launches and collaborations to gain a competitive advantage in the market.

In May 2020 , Tronox Holdings plc, a leading integrated manufacturer of titanium dioxide pigment announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the TiZir Titanium and Iron (TTI) business from Eramet S.A. The acquisition will help the company to provide better pigment supply to their customers at low prices.

, Tronox Holdings plc, a leading integrated manufacturer of titanium dioxide pigment announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the TiZir Titanium and Iron (TTI) business from Eramet S.A. The acquisition will help the company to provide better pigment supply to their customers at low prices. In June 2021 , Venator developed a new liquid pigment masterbatch technology (HOMBITAN) that can be used to whiten recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET) fibers quickly, cleanly and efficiently.

, Venator developed a new liquid pigment masterbatch technology (HOMBITAN) that can be used to whiten recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET) fibers quickly, cleanly and efficiently. In August 2021 , Sun Chemical launched two new color travel effect pigments, Reflecks MD Midnight Cherry and Reflecks MD Midnight sapphire, to join its Reflecks MultiDimensions product family. The two blackened metallic-like effect pigments based on calcium sodium borosilicate, utilize innovative multilayer technology that delivers intense chroma, color travel and sparkle.

Some of the prominent players operating in the pigments market profiled by Fact.MR are:

Chemours

TRONOX Holding PLC

Venator

Lomon Billions Group

KRONOS Worldwide Inc.

LANXESS

DIC Corporation

Altana AG

Heubach GmbH

Ferro Corporation

Cathay Industries Group

More Insights on the Global Pigments Sales Outlook

Fact.MR provides an unbiased analysis of pigments market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period from 2021-2031. The study divulges compelling insights on the global demand for pigments with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

By Product Type

Inorganic Pigments

Titanium Dioxide



Iron Oxide



Carbon Black



Chromium Compounds



Others

Organic Pigments

Azo



Phthalocyanine



Quinacridone



Others

Specialty Pigments

Classic Organic



Metallic



High performance organic



Light Interference



Complex Inorganic



Fluorescent



Luminescent/phosphorescent



Thermochromic



Others

By Application

Paints & Coatings

Printing Inks

Plastics

Commodity



Engineered

Construction Materials

Others

Key Questions Covered in the Pigments Sales Outlook Report

The report offers insight into pigments demand outlook for 2021-2031

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for pigments market between 2021 and 2031

Pigments market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Pigments market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Chemical & Materials Domain

Organic Pigments Market - Demand for high-performance organic pigments will be bolstered by rising consumer preference for environmentally friendly products. Organic pigments are highly consumed in niche applications such as the production of advertising and packaging leaflets and catalogues, which can be strategically targeted to ensure topline growth, due to their ability to provide intense and bright colors.

Organic Dyes and Pigments Market - As the use of inorganic dyes has resulted in adverse environmental impact and water pollution, manufacturers across industries prefer to invest in organic dyes and pigments. Leading manufacturers are creating a variety of organic dyes and pigments to meet the diverse needs of end-user industries. Manufacturers are concentrating on the development of organic dyes and pigments derived from plants, as well as carbon rings and carbon chains.

3D Printing Materials Market - With advancements in 3D printing material technology, the market has seen significant growth in recent years, owing to 3D printing materials' ability to evolve more complex and lighter structures with accuracy. Several industries are shifting to 3D printing materials for part production in order to improve product strength and resistance. This, in turn, contributes to increased demand for 3D printing materials.

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a market research and consulting agency with deep expertise in emerging market intelligence. Spanning a wide range - from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare, chemical and materials, to even the most niche categories. 80% of Fortune 1000's trusts us in critical decision making.

MarketNgage is powered by Fact.MR - our Unified Intelligence Engine, a revolutionary Market Research Subscription platform with a flexible pricing to suit your needs.



You can access all our Chemicals & Materials research reports by signing up with MarketNgage's Market Research Subscription with FREE credits. MarketNgage is powered by Fact.MR - A Fully integrated research solution for seamless single-window access Widest coverage on emerging markets, nascent products, and disruptive technologies.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: sales@factmr.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/713666/FactMR_Logo.jpg