Q3 CentralNic Group Trading Update and Notice of Results

LONDON, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CentralNic Group plc (AIM: CNIC), the global internet platform company that derives recurring revenues selling online presence and marketing services, is pleased to announce that, following its significant investment programme, the Company's organic growth has further accelerated during the nine months to 30 September 2021, resulting in organic growth of 29% against the same period in the prior year.

The company therefore expects to report revenue of at least USD 280 million and adjusted EBITDA of at least USD 32 million for the nine months ending 30 September 2021. This represents an increase of at least 66% and 45% respectively over the USD 168.5m and USD 22.1m results reported for the same period last year.

Cash at 30 September 2021 increased to USD 54m from USD 28.7m as at 31 December 2020. Net debt at 30 September 2021 decreased to USD 79m from USD 85m as at 31 December 2020, despite the deployment during the period of a total of c.USD 13m on the acquisitions of Safebrands and Wando and the final deferred consideration payment for Team Internet. Adjusted operating cash conversion continues to be in excess of 100%.

Ben Crawford, CEO of CentralNic, said: "CentralNic's growth rally has further accelerated during the third quarter of the year with year-to-date organic growth now reaching a record 29%. The Company expects to trade comfortably at or above the upper end of market expectations for the year * for both revenue and adjusted EBITDA. We are particularly pleased that the accelerated growth is now also starting to translate into higher profits."

The Company will publish its interim report for the nine months ended 30 September 2021 on Thursday, 25 November 2021 ("Interim Results").

There will be a webinar / conference call for equity analysts at 09:30am UK on the day of results, hosted by CEO Ben Crawford and CFO Michael Riedl. Anybody wishing to register should contact Isabelle Smurfit at centralnic@secnewgate.co.uk where further details will be provided.

CEO Ben Crawford and CFO Michael Riedl will also provide a live investor presentation relating to Interim Results via the Investor Meet Company platform at 10:30am UK on Thursday, 25 November 2021. Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet CENTRALNIC GROUP PLC via: https://www.investormeetcompany.com/centralnic-group-plc/register-investor.

*) analyst expectations of revenue and adjusted EBITDA for the financial year ending 31 Dec 2021 currently range from USD 348.6m to USD 355.3m and USD 41.1m to USD 42.0m respectively.

About CentralNic Group plc

CentralNic (AIM: CNIC) is a London-based AIM-listed company which drives the growth of the global digital economy by developing and managing software platforms which allow businesses globally to buy subscriptions to domain names for websites and email, monetise their websites, and acquire customers online. Its core growth strategy is identifying and acquiring cash-generative businesses in its industry with annuity revenue streams and exposure to growth markets and migrating them onto the CentralNic software and operating platforms.

CentralNic operates globally with customers in almost every country in the world. It earns recurring revenues from the worldwide sales of internet domain names and other services on an annual subscription basis.

For more information please visit: www.centralnicgroup.com

