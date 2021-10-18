Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity rights for trading, Clean Motion AB TO1 and TO2 (533/21)

At the request of Clean Motion AB, Clean Motion AB equity rights will be traded on First North as from October 22, 2021. Security name: CLEANMOTIO TO1 221028 ------------------------------------- Short name: CLEMO TO1 ------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0016786511 ------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 238388 ------------------------------------- Terms: Two (2) equity rights gives the right to subscribe for one (1) new share in Clean Motion AB. The subscription price when exercising the warrant is SEK 1.47 per share. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscript October 3, 2022-October 28, 2022 ion period: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last October 26, 2022 trading day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Security name: CLEANMOTIO TO2 231130 ------------------------------------- Short name: CLEMO TO2 ------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0016786529 ------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 238389 ------------------------------------- Terms: Three (3) equity rights gives the right to subscribe for one (1) new share in Clean Motion AB. The subscription price when exercising the warrant is SEK 2.72 per share. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscript November 1, 2023-November 30, 2023 ion period: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last November 28, 2023 trading day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, G&W Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call G&W Fondkommission AB on +46 8 503 000 50.