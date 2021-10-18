TwentyFour Income Fund - Net Asset Value(s)

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128 )

(LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)



Net Asset Value per Share



FUND NAME ISIN NAV DATE TwentyFour Income Fund Limited 114.07 GG00B90J5Z95 15th October 2021





TwentyFour Income Fund Limited announces the following unaudited, estimated net asset value per share as at30thSeptember 2021

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Ireland) Limited

Michelle Wallace +353 1 542 2184



Date18thOctober 2021