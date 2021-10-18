Anzeige
Montag, 18.10.2021
WKN: A2DPV6 ISIN: SE0009581051 Ticker-Symbol: 5IU 
Frankfurt
18.10.21
08:15 Uhr
0,865 Euro
-0,007
-0,80 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
18.10.2021
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Isofol Medical AB (publ) on Nasdaq Stockholm (204/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Isofol Medical AB (publ), company
registration number 556759-8064, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing
requirements. Provided that Isofol Medical AB (publ) applies for admission to
trading of its shares on Nasdaq Stockholm and that the liquidity requirements
are met, first day of trading is expected to be October 21, 2021. The shares
are currently traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. 



Short name:           ISOFOL         
--------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:           SE0009581051      
--------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:         135681         
--------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares to be listed: 161,515,440       
--------------------------------------------------------
Clearing:            CCP Cleared       
--------------------------------------------------------
Segment:            Mid cap         
--------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:         STO Equities CCP/182  
--------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size Table:        MiFID II tick size table
--------------------------------------------------------
MIC:              XSTO          
--------------------------------------------------------



ICB Classification:

Industry code:   20 Health Care 
-----------------------------------
Supersector code: 2010 Health Care
-----------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing
Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
