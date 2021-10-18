Cision AB: Bulletin from the extraordinary general meeting in Enzymatica AB (publ)

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 18, 2021/PRNewswire/ -- Today, on 18 October 2021, an extraordinary general meeting was held in Enzymatica AB (publ). A summary of the adopted resolutions follows below. All resolutions were adopted with the required majority.

Resolution on implementation of an incentive program for CEO by way of (a) employee option program; and (b) directed issue of warrants and approval of transfer of warrants

The extraordinary general meeting resolved in accordance with the board of directors' proposal to implement an employee option program for the company's CEO Claus Egstrand based on issuance of employee options, directed issue of warrants and approval of transfer of warrants. The employee option program shall comprise a maximum of 250,000 employee options. The participant can exercise allotted and vested employee options during the period from and including 15 November 2024 to and including 31 December 2024. Each employee option entitles the holder to purchase one new share in the company at a subscription price amounting to 150 per cent of the volume weighted average price according to Nasdaq First North Growth Market's official price list for shares in the company during the period as from and including 19 October 2021 to and including 1 November 2021.

The employee options shall be transferred to the participant for a cash payment equivalent to the market value of the warrants which are to be issued to enable the company's delivery of shares in the employee option program, calculated in accordance with the Black Scholes formula. The employee options shall not constitute securities and shall not be able to be transferred or pledged.

In order to enable the company's delivery of shares under the employee option program, the extraordinary general meeting further resolved on a directed issue of 250,000 warrants to the company's wholly owned subsidiary Enzymatica Care AB. The warrants may thereafter be transferred to the participant in the employee option program without consideration in connection with the exercise of the employee options. The reasons for the implementation of the employee option program and the deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights is that the board of directors considers that an employee option program that gives the participant the opportunity to take part in the company's long-term performance promotes participation and responsibility and provides increased motivation and loyalty to work for a favorable economic development in the company. The employee option program is also expected to contribute to the opportunities to recruit and retain competent, motivated and engaged co-workers as well as to the fulfillment of the company's business strategy, long-term interests and sustainability

In case all 250,000 employee options issued within the employee option program are utilized for subscription of new shares, a total of 250,000 new shares will be issued, which corresponds to a dilution of approximately 0.17 per cent of the company's current share capital and votes after full dilution. The dilution would only have a marginal impact on the company's key figures "Earnings per share" for the full year 2020.

Lund on 18 October 2021

Enzymatica AB (publ)

