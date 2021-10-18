Regulatory News:

Carmila (Paris:CARM), has once again picked up two EPRA* Gold Awards, as well as climbing to the top of the GRESB** rankings in the Development Component.

For the fourth year running, EPRA has recognised Carmila for its commitment to transparency in financial reporting, with a Gold BPR Award. This distinction is all the more impressive given that a more stringent EPRA methodology was introduced this year for the 181 property companies surveyed.

Carmila was also awarded a Gold sBPR for the second time, in recognition of its alignment with the highest sustainability reporting standards. This prize shines a spotlight on Carmila's efforts as part of its CSR strategy to promote the values of proximity and transparency with all stakeholders employees, customers, retailers, tenants, investors, partners and society at large.

In addition, the results of the GRESB 2021 international benchmark reflect the progress Carmila has made in its CSR strategy, which was ranked number one in the Development Component among its listed commercial property company peers with a score 94/100. In the Performance Component, Carmila improved on its last assessment by four points, earning a score of 84/100.

"The EPRA and GRESB awards confirm the ambition of Carmila CSR strategy,"Here we act", which is organised around three pillars: climate action, support for local regions and employee engagement," commented Marie Cheval, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Carmila.

EPRA (European Public Real Estate Association) is an association whose role is to promote, develop and represent European listed companies in the real estate sector. EPRA publishes Best Practices Recommendations (BPR) and Sustainable Best Practices Recommendations (sBPR) that set out the benchmark financial reporting guidelines for listed property companies.

** GRESB (Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark) is a private not-for-profit environmental labelling organisation. Founded in 2009, it is dedicated specifically to real estate assets.

ABOUT CARMILA

As the third largest listed owner of commercial property in continental Europe, Carmila was founded by Carrefour and large institutional investors in order to transform and enhance the value of shopping centres adjoining Carrefour hypermarkets in France, Spain and Italy. At 30 June 2021, its portfolio was valued at €6.13 billion, comprising 214 shopping centres, all leaders in their catchment areas. Driven by an ambition to simplify and enhance the daily lives of retailers and customers across the regions, the local touch is at the heart of everything Carmila does. Carmila's teams have a deeply-anchored retail culture, comprising experts in all aspects of retail attractiveness: operations, shopping centre management, leasing, local digital marketing, business set-ups and CSR.

Carmila is listed on Euronext-Paris Compartment A under the symbol CARM. It benefits from the tax regime for French real estate investment trusts ("SIIC").

Carmila became part of the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate (EMEA Region) indices on 18 September 2017.

Carmila became part of the Euronext CAC Small, CAC Mid Small and CAC All-tradable indices on 24 September 2018.

On 18 November 2020, Carmila joined the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indices.

