Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 18, 2021) - Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSX: ICE) ("Canlan or the "Company") announces the appointment of Mr. Don Crowe and Mr. Chris McMullen to the Company's Board of Directors.

Mr. Don Crowe is the founder and CEO of Arena Sports and affiliates which includes Lil' Kickers, a 130 member kids soccer franchisor based in Redmond, WA. Mr. Crowe will bring to Canlan's board a wealth of experience in US sports facility management, indoor soccer, and technology development.

Mr. McMullen has held progressively senior finance roles, culminating in his role as the Chief Financial Officer at Livingston International, while it was a TSX listed company and its subsequent ownership by two large private equity funds. Mr. McMullen, a Chartered Accountant, will bring to Canlan's board substantial financial reporting, M&A and capital markets experience.

"I am pleased to welcome Don Crowe and Chris McMullen to the Board of Directors of Canlan Sports," said Mr. Victor D'Souza, Chair of the Board. "Canlan is currently focused on the successful reopening of its business facilities after extensive shutdowns due to the Covid pandemic. We will continue to pursue organic growth in our current markets and to expand the scope of our operations and geographic presence by targeted M&A. We expect the addition of these two directors to the board will assist our growth initiatives."

"The Nominating Committee identified key competencies and qualifications that it wished to supplement in its director search. The addition of Don Crowe and Chris McMullen will serve to increase the Board's US market and financial expertise," said Mr. Frank Barker, Chair of the Board's Nominating Committee.

About Canlan

Canlan Ice Sports Corp is the North American leader in the development, operations and ownership of multi-purpose recreation and entertainment facilities. We are the largest private sector owner and operator of recreational ice sports facilities with 18 facilities in Canada and the United States with 49 ice surfaces, as well as seven indoor soccer fields and 16 sport, volleyball and basketball courts.

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "ICE."

Caution concerning forward-looking statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, Canlan's continued pursuit of organic growth, the expansion the scope of Canlan's operations and geographic presence by targeted M&A, and the increase of the Board's US market and financial expertise. The forward-looking information herein was developed using material factors or assumptions, which include that the current COVID pandemic will not result in further suspension of its operations, that appropriate markets are available to expand Canlan's operations, and that suitable M&A targets will be identified and such M&A can be implemented on reasonable terms. Forward-looking information is subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Canlan to control or predict, that may cause Canlan's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby. Material risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information provided herein include those factors identified in Canlan's public disclosure file available at www.sedar.com and, in particular, the risk factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's AIF dated March 24, 2021, available for review on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. The forward-looking information herein is made as of the date of this press release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities law. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

