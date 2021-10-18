Regenerative Medicine Market size worth $ 149.80 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 23.54% CAGR: Verified Market Research

- The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, genetic disorders, and cancer and rising investments in regenerative medicine research are the key elements that have boosted the growth of the Regenerative Medicine Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Regenerative Medicine Market" By Therapy (Tissue Engineering, Immunotherapy, Gene Therapy), By Product (Cell-Based Products and Acellular Products), By Application (Central Nervous System Diseases, Oncology, Diabetes), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Regenerative Medicine Market size was valued at USD 27.7 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 149.80 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 23.54% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Regenerative Medicine Market Overview

Over the last decade, stem cell biology has experienced a breakthrough in scientific and technological developments that will together have a foremost and continuing influence on regenerative medicine. These entail capability to produce pluripotent stem cells from adult body cells and to cultivate mini-organs from these or from adult stem cells in well-defined culture conditions. Both methodologies offer ways to develop functional cells of human tissue that could be used for transplantation and tissue repair.

Government policies favouring regenerative medicine is one of the major reasons which has been driving the market growth. The European Union (EU) and the Dutch government have prioritized regenerative medicine as an area of key strategic relevance. Apart from this, the rapid increase in the aged population has also boomed the market in the North American region. The North Carolina Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine Society is an organization in the U.S. working to improve and advance basic research, commercial development, and education in the field of regenerative medicine. In the U.S., two major government agencies - NIH and CIRM - gather funds for academic translational stem cell research and regenerative medicine development. Increasing global healthcare expenditure is also expected to fuel the market.

Key Developments in Regenerative Medicine Market

In February 2020 , Stryker Corporation (US) acquired Wright Medical (US) to strengthen its product portfolio.

, Stryker Corporation (US) acquired Wright Medical (US) to strengthen its product portfolio. In August 2018 , Avista Healthcare Public Acquisition Corp. and Organogenesis Inc. announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement, under which Organogenesis will become a wholly owned subsidiary of AHPAC. Affiliates of Avista Capital Partners ("Avista"), a leading private equity firm, have agreed to invest $92 million in the combined company in conjunction with the transaction.

, Avista Healthcare Public Acquisition Corp. and Organogenesis Inc. announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement, under which Organogenesis will become a wholly owned subsidiary of AHPAC. Affiliates of Avista Capital Partners ("Avista"), a leading private equity firm, have agreed to invest in the combined company in conjunction with the transaction. In September 2018 , NuVasive, Inc. announced the U.S. commercial launch of three new biologics offerings to include traditional bone allograft, amniotic membrane DS and additional form factors to the current PropelTM DBM product line

The major players in the market are ACELITY L.P. INC. (KCI LICENSING), JAPAN TISSUE ENGINEERING CO., LTD. (SUBSIDIARY OF FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION, ORGANOGENESIS INC., NUVASIVE, INC., VERICEL CORPORATION, OSIRIS THERAPEUTICS, INC., LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION, STRYKER CORPORATION, and MEDTRONIC PLC.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Regenerative Medicine Market On the basis of Product, Therapy, Application, and Geography.

Regenerative Medicine Market, By Product

Cell-Based Products



Allogeneic Products





Autologous Products



Acellular Products

Regenerative Medicine Market, By Therapy

Tissue Engineering



Immunotherapy



Gene Therapy



Cell Therapy



Others

Regenerative Medicine Market, By Application

Central Nervous System Diseases



Oncology



Diabetes



Orthopedic & Musculoskeletal Disorders



Dermatology



Cardiology



Others

Regenerative Medicine Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

