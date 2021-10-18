Netcoins.ca Looks Across Border as US Becomes World Leader in Bitcoin Mining, SEC Set to Allow Bitcoin Futures ETFs

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / Netcoins.ca Those looking for opportunities to mine or simply buy bitcoin (BTC) cryptocurrency in Canada have been keeping a close watch on recent activities south of the border, as notable developments in crypto hit just a little closer to home.

The US has surpassed China in becoming the largest bitcoin mining centre in the world, followed by Kazakhstan and Russia. While the government-mandated crackdown on bitcoin trading in China over recent months grew out of fear that it could ultimately destabilize the country's financial system, its ban on bitcoin mining forced operations to shut down completely or relocate to data centres overseas. With the largest share of bitcoin mining networks and activity now concentrated in the US, the energy-intensive process of mining for the popular cryptocurrency, using high-powered computers to solve complex mathematical puzzles, brings countless opportunities right next door.

In more recent developments, the US' Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has made the decision to allow the first US bitcoin futures ETFs to begin trading as early as next week, as bitcoin once again nears its record high. This is seen as a leading step in the right direction for bitcoin and cryptocurrency advocates, pushing the industry past regulatory hurdles and further into mainstream acceptance and exponential growth.

All this comes as exciting news for Netcoins , as the Canadian online brokerage recently hit yet another milestone in late September, becoming one of the very first cryptocurrency trading platforms to be registered as a restricted dealer across the country. This move gives both experienced crypto traders and novices looking to buy bitcoin in Canada some added trust and confidence in the ever-growing platform.

As the first publicly-traded company in Canada to own and operate a registered crypto trading platform, Netcoins continues to evolve as a leader in the realm of Canadian crypto exchange , eyeing expansion into the US, along with the launch of new products and addition of new coins on the platform for the rest of 2021 and beyond.

