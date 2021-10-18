Anzeige
Montag, 18.10.2021
RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, October 18


18 October 2021

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove') announces that today it purchased 145,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 694.775p. The highest price paid per share was 699.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 687.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.017% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 453,304,700 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 852,916,996. Rightmove holds 12,832,384 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(per share)		Time of transaction
637690.00 08:13:14
598689.40 08:15:01
28689.40 08:15:01
723689.80 08:20:23
713687.00 08:23:43
640688.40 08:29:12
35688.40 08:29:12
687688.20 08:29:13
748688.20 08:33:00
656688.40 08:38:10
744687.80 08:39:07
38687.20 08:46:57
576687.00 08:47:07
103687.00 08:47:07
455687.40 08:49:06
249687.40 08:49:06
757687.40 08:51:33
394687.40 08:51:58
314687.40 08:51:58
111687.40 08:52:32
510687.40 08:52:32
698688.00 08:56:03
75687.80 08:56:09
564687.80 08:56:09
396687.60 08:56:10
179687.60 08:56:10
74687.60 08:56:10
684689.40 09:00:01
312689.40 09:00:01
350689.40 09:00:01
748691.40 09:03:16
327692.20 09:05:05
385692.20 09:05:05
259691.60 09:06:36
443691.60 09:06:36
581691.20 09:10:03
149691.20 09:10:03
666690.00 09:15:07
615689.80 09:15:13
705688.00 09:20:19
684688.00 09:24:04
73688.20 09:29:13
594688.20 09:29:13
709690.00 09:35:33
705690.60 09:40:00
706690.20 09:43:04
684691.60 09:49:17
368691.40 09:53:39
250691.40 09:53:39
689691.40 09:57:26
550691.80 10:04:15
63691.80 10:04:15
661691.80 10:06:01
733691.80 10:07:28
614691.40 10:11:09
32691.40 10:15:38
600691.40 10:15:38
4691.40 10:15:38
675691.40 10:17:39
179692.00 10:19:31
350692.00 10:19:31
104693.20 10:25:03
760693.80 10:28:13
708694.40 10:34:43
703694.20 10:36:05
506694.60 10:41:02
161694.60 10:41:02
551694.40 10:41:47
91694.40 10:41:47
118694.40 10:44:37
550694.40 10:44:37
655694.40 10:48:06
38694.40 10:48:06
174694.60 10:52:24
448694.60 10:53:11
693694.00 10:56:30
710693.40 10:58:06
483694.00 11:05:20
350694.00 11:05:20
207694.00 11:05:20
550694.00 11:05:20
765693.40 11:08:05
632691.20 11:15:42
693690.80 11:18:06
256690.80 11:25:06
504690.80 11:25:06
742691.60 11:28:27
696691.00 11:37:51
116690.80 11:38:34
590690.80 11:38:34
739692.20 11:52:00
83692.20 11:52:00
71692.20 11:52:00
550692.20 11:52:00
634691.80 11:54:21
653692.20 11:58:23
254692.00 12:04:57
494692.00 12:04:57
210692.20 12:06:56
458692.20 12:06:56
648692.20 12:12:43
477692.20 12:14:33
229692.20 12:14:33
710692.40 12:22:30
698692.40 12:25:30
574692.20 12:34:18
151692.20 12:34:18
350692.60 12:37:12
369692.40 12:38:33
356692.40 12:38:33
331692.40 12:38:33
350692.40 12:38:33
763692.40 12:41:05
626692.40 12:42:47
701692.40 12:44:33
498693.00 12:51:49
706693.00 12:51:49
233693.20 12:51:49
687692.80 12:52:07
161693.20 12:55:07
597693.20 12:55:07
399693.60 13:00:25
230693.60 13:00:25
662693.60 13:01:22
708693.40 13:01:55
13693.20 13:05:06
4693.20 13:05:52
701694.20 13:07:43
464694.00 13:09:07
217694.00 13:09:07
141694.00 13:12:29
474694.00 13:12:29
209694.00 13:14:56
255694.00 13:15:00
269694.00 13:15:00
650694.20 13:19:24
716695.00 13:22:25
198695.00 13:22:25
550695.00 13:22:25
646694.60 13:31:30
299696.20 13:39:40
365696.20 13:39:40
550696.20 13:39:40
350696.00 13:40:54
250696.00 13:40:54
303696.00 13:40:54
349696.00 13:40:54
211695.80 13:45:08
482695.80 13:45:08
654695.80 13:45:08
698695.60 13:47:27
636695.60 13:50:17
110696.40 13:52:04
620696.40 13:52:04
618696.20 13:54:37
703696.20 13:57:50
695696.20 13:59:12
184696.40 14:04:41
544696.40 14:04:41
737696.20 14:05:16
11696.20 14:05:16
45696.00 14:05:16
639696.40 14:10:12
155696.40 14:10:12
250696.40 14:10:12
350696.40 14:10:12
368696.40 14:10:12
350696.40 14:10:12
326696.00 14:21:46
677696.00 14:22:55
412696.00 14:22:55
653696.00 14:22:55
620695.80 14:25:18
689696.00 14:28:09
620696.60 14:30:23
818696.20 14:30:33
250696.20 14:30:33
50696.40 14:30:33
250696.40 14:30:33
221696.40 14:30:33
475697.60 14:33:13
743697.60 14:33:13
722697.40 14:33:14
783697.20 14:33:17
681697.00 14:33:49
137697.00 14:33:49
250697.00 14:33:49
350697.00 14:33:49
152696.60 14:34:24
250696.60 14:34:24
350696.60 14:34:24
724696.40 14:35:06
736696.00 14:36:00
692696.40 14:37:53
679696.40 14:39:23
751696.40 14:40:13
702697.60 14:42:49
131697.60 14:42:49
250697.60 14:42:49
350697.60 14:42:49
740698.00 14:43:57
92698.20 14:43:57
250698.20 14:43:57
350698.20 14:43:57
489698.20 14:48:53
96698.20 14:48:53
59698.20 14:48:53
83698.20 14:48:53
133697.80 14:49:07
541697.80 14:49:07
219699.00 14:52:02
626698.80 14:52:12
583698.40 14:52:16
197698.40 14:52:16
293698.40 14:52:16
682698.40 14:53:00
685698.20 14:54:27
661698.40 14:57:05
364698.80 14:58:33
350698.80 14:58:33
340698.40 14:59:38
408698.40 14:59:38
62698.40 14:59:38
622698.40 14:59:38
339698.40 14:59:38
288698.40 14:59:38
682696.80 15:02:09
736696.60 15:02:10
540696.60 15:05:27
238696.60 15:05:27
181697.00 15:06:07
569697.00 15:06:07
612697.00 15:06:37
641697.20 15:07:38
698697.60 15:09:06
623697.20 15:10:30
134697.20 15:10:30
197696.80 15:12:39
493696.80 15:12:39
765697.00 15:15:41
28697.00 15:15:41
250697.00 15:15:41
350697.00 15:15:41
317697.00 15:16:59
72697.00 15:16:59
323697.00 15:16:59
682697.20 15:19:37
890697.60 15:23:13
259697.60 15:23:13
240697.60 15:23:13
350697.60 15:23:13
36697.60 15:23:13
347697.60 15:23:13
250697.60 15:23:13
868697.60 15:28:10
350697.60 15:28:45
758697.40 15:28:53
303697.20 15:30:27
311697.20 15:30:30
682697.40 15:31:36
25697.60 15:33:59
410697.60 15:33:59
350697.60 15:33:59
754697.40 15:34:22
617697.40 15:36:09
148697.40 15:38:27
510697.40 15:38:30
240697.20 15:39:42
434697.20 15:39:42
686697.00 15:40:42
639697.20 15:42:43
734697.60 15:46:18
729697.20 15:47:01
619697.40 15:49:40
395697.40 15:50:10
364698.00 15:51:21
350698.00 15:51:21
25698.00 15:52:23
364698.00 15:52:23
350698.00 15:52:23
358698.00 15:53:23
350698.00 15:53:23
25698.00 15:53:23
50697.80 15:53:45
269697.80 15:53:45
446697.80 15:53:45
443697.80 15:57:19
174697.80 15:57:19
341697.80 15:57:56
292697.80 15:57:56
740698.00 15:59:55
429698.00 16:00:06
350698.00 16:00:06
469698.20 16:03:23
131698.20 16:03:23
88698.20 16:03:24
350698.20 16:03:52
233698.20 16:04:34
191698.20 16:04:34
308698.20 16:04:34
600698.80 16:06:32
157698.80 16:06:32
737698.60 16:06:32
17698.60 16:06:32
734698.40 16:07:15
689698.20 16:08:20
613698.00 16:09:47
50698.00 16:09:47
23698.00 16:11:04
12698.00 16:11:04
25698.00 16:11:04
350698.00 16:11:11
350698.00 16:12:11
24698.00 16:12:11
673698.00 16:13:20
1698.20 16:13:20
191698.20 16:13:20
523698 16:13:20
262698 16:13:20
250698 16:13:20
15698 16:16:58
60698 16:16:58
1159698 16:16:58
746698 16:17:09
143698 16:18:59
597698 16:18:59
17698 16:18:59
509698 16:20:13
786698 16:20:16
51698 16:22:10
23698 16:22:10
575698 16:22:10
350698 16:22:10
742698 16:22:14
433698 16:25:19
645698 16:25:19
192698 16:25:19
232697 16:25:21
1628697 16:26:06
134697 16:26:27
105697 16:26:27
28697 16:26:27
152697 16:26:27
