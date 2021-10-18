Bucharest, Romania--(Newsfile Corp. - October 18, 2021) - FutureCoin, a platform that aims to launch a decentralized banking solution, announces that it will be the first crypto company using Solar energy.

FutureCoin is a cryptocurrency project founded by Filip Cristian, a 19-year-old entrepreneur with an incredible team and experience.

FutureCoin projects include Destiny Wallet and Destiny Swap and their crypto & stocks exchange, where they hope to offer investors the ability to buy stocks using Futurecoin's cryptocurrency.

FutureCoin is a Romanian crypto project that has received $2 million in investment from a private mutual fund for their project and aims to launch a decentralized browser and crypto bank, a decentralized file transfer system, and the first EV COMPANY that uses SOLAR ENERGY for power.

Futurecoin aims to bridge the traditional financial market and the cryptocurrency market using their platform. By doing this, they aim to be a leading DeFi product in driving mass adoption of blockchain technology and accelerating the growth of DeFi.

Problems associated with DeFi have been about the complexity of the current DeFi products and the need to be tech-savvy to understand the DeFi landscape fully.

Futurecoin plans to ease the barrier of entry into DeFi and currently has 12 projects on their roadmap to achieve its primary goal of revolutionizing the crypto space by launching the first 100 percent decentralized crypto bank with crypto credits, balances, credit & debit cards, ATMs, and so on. They have kick started plans by obtaining a banking license in Malta.

FutureCoin's most visible project is the EV VEHICLE project, which has piqued the interests of investors and its the decentralized bank, for which they have already obtained a license.

The FutureCoin team hopes to raise more than $15 million in funding for their 12 projects.

FutureCoin's project and the team has been fully verified. We see an up-and-coming and solid team, where a 19-year-old hard worker with big ambitions has captured everyone's attention in Romania and investors all over the world with his crypto & stock market fund FILIP CAPITAL; anyone well knows his skill, and now his project: FutureCoin aims to destroy the competition.

In the next two years, we expect FutureCoin to be the Ethereum Killer.

Hundreds of people believe in this substantial project, and other cryptocurrency founders have started reaching out to the CEO regarding his big vision and ambition. They want to create a significant partnership in the crypto space with FutureCoin to make his dream a reality.

FutureCoin is amid its ongoing pre-sale, allowing the general public to become early retail investors in this future-oriented project.

For more information, please visit their website at:

https://e-futurecoin.com

Media Contact:

Company Name: Future Coin

Email: contact@e-futurecoin.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/100035