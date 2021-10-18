The shortlisted developers are Jinko Power, Total, ACWA Power, Alfanar, and a consortium formed by Masdar and EDF.Saudi Arabia has announced the shortlisted bidders of the third round of its National Renewable Energy Program (NREP) tender, which includes four solar plants totaling 1.2 GW. For the 120 MW Wadi Ad Dawasir facility, the two shortlisted bidders are French energy giant TotalEnergies and Saudi power company ACWA, which offered an LCOE of SAR0.0700059 ($0.0186920)/kWh and SAR0.0983772 ($0.0262673)/kWh. As for the 80 MW Layla plant, the two pre-selected bidders are ACWA, which 0ffered ...

