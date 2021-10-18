

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Despite spending much of the day's session in negative territory, the Switzerland stock market managed to settle marginally higher on Monday.



Data showing a much weaker than expected expansion of China's gross domestic product in the third quarter raised concerns about global economic growth and rendered the mood cautious.



The benchmark SMI edged up 6.74 points or 0.06% at 11,968.08. The index, which advanced to 11,980.17 a little before noon, dropped to a low of 11,916.43 around late afternoon.



Logitech climbed nearly 2%. Sika and Roche Holding gained 1.2% and 1.03%, respectively. Partners Group and Givaudan both ended nearly 1% up, while SGS gained 0.75%.



Credit Suisse, ABB and Richemont ended lower by 1 to 1.2%. Zurich Insurance Group, Novartis and Alcon also closed notably lower.



In the Swiss Mid Price Index, Temenos Group gained 3.3%. Logitech climbed nearly 2% and Kuehne & Nagel gained 1.53%, while Galenica Sante, AMS and Ems Chemie Holding advanced 0.88 to 1%.



Dufry, Adecco and Vifor Pharma lost more than 2%. BB Biotech, Lindt & Spruengli, Flughafen Zurich, OC Oerlikon Corp and Swatch Group declined 1.2 to 1.7%.



