- (PLX AI) - Lehto estimates net sales in 2021 will be approximately 20% lower than in the previous year.
- • Before the outlook was for sales down 15-20%
- • Lehto now estimates 2021 operating result will be negative; before the outlook was for positive operating result
- • Says the main factors behind the declined outlook are some loss-making business premises projects and their delayed execution, rising prices of the building materials and their weak availability, and delays in the starts of new projects
