Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 18, 2021) - Brascan Gold Inc. (CSE: BRAS) ("Brascan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that is has engaged AJS Management Corp.www.ajs-corp.com, as a consultant to provide, on a non-exclusive basis, services to identify suitable transactions or business development opportunities for the Company. The consulting services will be provided for a term of three months with an option to extend to twelve months by mutual agreement. AJS Management Corp. shall receive $7,500+GST per month for the term of the consulting agreement.

"The commodity markets are beginning to pick up and accessing key networks will be vital to development of this growing company," stated Balbir Johal, Director of Brascan.

About the Company

The Company is a gold exploration issuer based in Vancouver, BC. The Company holds an option over the Vulcan Property, located in the Fort Steele Mining Division in southeastern BC.

For more information, investors should review the Company's filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

Contact Information

Balbir Johal

Director

Telephone: 604 812 1747

Email: bjohal75@gmail.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements that are "forward looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, including statements regarding the terms of the consulting arrangement and the state of commodity markets are "forward-looking information". These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/100049