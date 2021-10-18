Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 18, 2021) - Cascada Silver Corp. (CSE: CSS) ("Cascada") announces that it has granted 2,225,000 stock options with 1,400,000 options granted to directors and officers of Cascada and 825,000 options granted to Cascada consultants. Each option entitles the holder to acquire one Cascada common share at an exercise price of $0.05 until October 15, 2024.

About Cascada Silver Corp.

Cascada is a mineral exploration company focused on mineral exploration in Latin America. Cascada's team of successful exploration professionals are dedicated to the discovery of mineral deposits that can be progressed into economically viable development projects creating value for all stakeholders.

On behalf of Cascada Silver Corp.,

Carl Hansen, CEO

For additional information, please contact us at info@cascadasilver.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/100050