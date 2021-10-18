

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Zions Bancorp (ZION) announced a profit for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit came in at $234 million, or $1.45 per share. This compares with $167 million, or $1.01 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Zions Bancorp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $234 Mln. vs. $167 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.45 vs. $1.01 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.34



