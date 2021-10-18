Airdrie, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 18, 2021) - Vitreous Glass Inc. (TSXV: VCI) (the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that the Corporation declared a cash dividend (the "Dividend") today of $0.08 per common share to be paid on November 15, 2021 to the shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 1, 2021. Although this is a special Dividend, depending on the results of business, the Corporation hopes to be able to continue to pay dividends on a regular basis.

The Dividend is considered an "eligible dividend" for tax purposes.

The Corporation had approximately 6,283,667 common shares issued and outstanding as at October 18, 2021.

For further information, please contact:

VITREOUS GLASS INC.

Pat Cashion, President

(403) 616-2773

