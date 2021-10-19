- (PLX AI) - Kungsleden 9-month rental revenue SEK 1,913 million.
- • 9-month pretax profit SEK 2,897 million
- • 9-month net income SEK 2,301 million
- • Profit from property management for the third quarter rose by 8 per cent to SEK 354 million
- • The increase is due to an increase in operating net by 3 per cent, decreased selling and administration costs and improved net financial items
- • Profit for the quarter were SEK 590 million, compared to SEK 387 million for the corresponding period of the previous year
- • Except the growth in profit from property management, the increase is due to greater positive changes in value of properties
