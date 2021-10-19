- (PLX AI) - Entra Q3 rental income NOK 639 million vs. estimate NOK 636 million.
- • Q3 pretax profit NOK 1,192 million
- • Q3 cash EPS NOK 2.18
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|21,160
|22,000
|08:44
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:21
|Entra ASA: Q3-21: Solid income and value growth
|07:15
|Entra Q3 Rental Income in Line with Consensus Expectations
|(PLX AI) - Entra Q3 rental income NOK 639 million vs. estimate NOK 636 million.• Q3 pretax profit NOK 1,192 million• Q3 cash EPS NOK 2.18
► Artikel lesen
|Fr
|Entra ASA: Invitation to presentation of financial results for Q3 2021
|Do
|Balder to bid for real estate company Entra
|12.10.
|Balder to make offer for Norway's Entra after raising stake to 34%
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|ENTRA ASA
|21,560
|+0,19 %