Dienstag, 19.10.2021
Timing: (Noch-)Geheimtipp: Eine tickende Zeitbombe
19.10.2021 | 07:51
Aker Offshore Wind AS: Aker Offshore Wind: Presentation of Q3 2021 Results

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Offshore Wind will present third-quarter 2021 results on October 21, 2021.

The presentation will be broadcast as a webcast on the following link:

https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20211021_7/

Date and time: Thursday, October 21 2021 at CET 09:30

Questions can be submitted throughout the streaming event and the presentation material will be published at 07:00 CEST.

CONTACT:

For additional information, please contact:

Christian Yggeseth, mob: +47 915 10 000, email: christian.yggeseth@akerhorizons.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-offshore-wind-as/r/aker-offshore-wind--presentation-of-q3-2021-results,c3435324

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/aker-offshore-wind-as/i/aker-ow-,c2968816

aker-ow-

© 2021 PR Newswire
