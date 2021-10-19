- (PLX AI) - Basware Q3 EBIT EUR 2.432 million vs. estimate EUR 2.55 million.
- • Q3 EBITDA EUR 6.39 million vs. estimate EUR 6.5 million
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:51
|Basware Q3 EPS EUR -0.74
|(PLX AI) - Basware Q3 EBIT EUR 2.432 million vs. estimate EUR 2.55 million.• Q3 EBITDA EUR 6.39 million vs. estimate EUR 6.5 million
► Artikel lesen
|07:36
|Basware's financial reporting in 2022
|Do
|Basware Named a Spend Matters 50 to Know Provider for Eighth Consecutive Year
| Basware (Nasdaq: BAS1V) is pleased to announce that it has been recognized as a Provider to Know by Spend Matters, the world's largest information source for procurement and supply chain professionals....
► Artikel lesen
|06.10.
|Basware, Comdata Team to Advance Automated B2B Payments
|06.10.
|Basware and Comdata Expand Strategic Partnership, Offer Customers Powerful Procure-to-Pay Ecosystem
| Basware (Nasdaq: BAS1V) announces the expansion of its strategic partnership with Comdata, a FLEETCOR company and a leader in payment innovation. The partnership continues to show success in driving...
► Artikel lesen
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|BASWARE OYJ
|32,650
|-1,06 %