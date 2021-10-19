Code Corporation, a global leader in barcode scanning and data capture technologies, today announced its barcode scanning technology is used with ScanID's CheckScan solution to considerably speed up the process of checking a visitor's CoronaPass (coronavirus entry pass) and ID Proof, verifying the visitor has been vaccinated against, have recovered from an infection or have tested negative for COVID-19.

In an effort to protect the public health and safety in the Netherlands, everyone aged 13 and up must show a coronavirus entry pass and individuals aged 14 and up must also show a valid form of ID (identity card, passport or driving license) along with their coronavirus entry pass when seeking admittance to various locations and events. These include indoor areas of establishments serving food and drinks; casinos; events such as festivals and concerts; commercial events, such as trade shows; professional sports matches as a spectator; cultural venues such as cinemas, theatres and concert halls.

CheckScan uses Code's CR950 and CR5200 to read the Corona QR-Code. It then automatically compares the visitor's identity card and confirms the information. CheckScan also checks the Corona QR Code for expiration date, validity and certificates from the issuing authorities. To protect privacy, CheckScan does not store any data.

"We needed a world-class scanning solution that would be able to read QR codes and barcodes on a variety of surfaces from wristbands to shiny mobile phones and in all types of conditions from direct sunlight to nighttime," said Martijn van Ark at ScanID. "We've never seen Code's technology miss a scan and it is faster than the blink of an eye, making it perfect for our needs."

CheckScan can also be used to manually compare the information in the CoronaCheck scan app developed by the government. Additionally, some municipalities in the Netherlands have introduced wristbands which allow people to enter all places in one day without having to be scanned each time they change locations. They obtain the wristband for a day, and are authorized to enter museums, restaurants, cinemas, etc. The color of the wristband is changed each day to prevent fraud. The CheckScan solution is used to issue the wristbands and stamps.

Code Corporation is part of the Brady Corporation (NYSE: BRC) owned companies. For more than 20 years, Code Corporation has been an industry pioneer, leader, and champion for data capture innovation and has garnered more than 100 patents. By crafting and continuing to perfect its unique decoding algorithms, Code and its line of image-based scanning and decoding technology consistently deliver unparalleled performance companies around the world depend on every day. Code designs and manufactures a complete line of market-leading hardware and software data capture solutions. Code products are not only valued for providing a consistent level of workflow efficiency year after year, but also for their ergonomic design, durability, ease of customization, and seamless integration. Code is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah with offices in Boston and Amsterdam. For more, please visit www.codecorp.com.

