Net Zero Infrastructure Plc - Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BNK8T635

Issuer Name

NET ZERO INFRASTRUCTURE PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK



2.Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights



3.Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Rupert Labrum

City of registered office (if applicable)





Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom



4.Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above





City of registered office (if applicable)





Country of registered office (if applicable)





5.Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

18-Oct-2021



6.Date on which Issuer notified

18-Oct-2021



7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached



5.00000



0.000000



5.00000 Position of previous notification (if applicable)



8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) Sub Total 8.A 3035000 5%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))



Type of financial instrument

Expirationdate

Exercise/conversionperiod Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expirationdate Exercise/conversionperiod Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B2



9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

% of voting % of voting rights Total of both if it Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold notifiable threshold threshold



10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder



The number and % of voting rights held



The date until which the voting rights will be held





11.Additional Information





12.Date of Completion

18/10/2021

13.Place Of Completion

London