Prices for power purchase agreements have been rising steadily since the end of last year. According to solar developers, interconnection delays, permitting challenges, and supply chain constraints are likely to keep them high.From pv magazine USA Last year marked a significant change in the U.S. renewables landscape, as solar power purchase agreement (PPA) offer prices rose consistently in 2020. Fourth-quarter 2020 prices were 11.5% higher than in the fourth quarter of 2019, for an average price of $30.56 per MWh. In the third quarter of 2021, solar prices rose 14.7% year on year to $33.25/MWh. ...

