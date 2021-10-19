- (PLX AI) - Byggmax Q3 sales SEK 2,400 million vs. estimate SEK 2,330 million.
- • Q3 gross margin 34.8% vs. estimate 33.2%
- • Q3 EBIT SEK 395 million vs. estimate SEK 341 million
