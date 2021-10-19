- (PLX AI) - Vaisala new FY sales outlook EUR 425-440 million vs. EUR 400-420 million previously
- • New FY operating result (EBIT) outlook EUR 48-58 million vs. EUR 40-50 million previously
- • Sales were up 19% in Q3, with orders up 29%
- • Q3 demand for Vaisala's products and solutions continued strong in both business areas and especially in Industrial Measurements business area
- • Shortage of components continued and visibility to component availability deteriorated. However, Vaisala found solutions to most availability issues together with suppliers and by purchasing higher priced components from spot market
- • Says global shortage of components is expected to continue during the fourth quarter and the first half of next year
- • Says finding solutions to availability issues is becoming increasingly difficult as component availability also in spot market is deteriorating
- • Vaisala estimates that component shortages continue to generate additional material costs during the fourth quarter of 2021
VAISALA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de